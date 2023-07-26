The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that MyGov has empanelled four influencer marketing agencies for enhanced citizen engagement and wider dissemination of information about the Government’s schemes. It added that no revenue has been spent under the empanelment process till date.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has informed that MyGov undertook a process for empanelment of influencer marketing agencies in March 2023 with the objective of enabling wider dissemination to enhance citizen engagement in respect of information related to various schemes/ campaigns/ initiatives of the Government of India,” Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said in a written Lok Sabha reply.

“Based on responses to the bid, MyGov has empanelled four agencies. No amount has been spent under the said empanelment process till date,” he added.

In March, MyGov floated a “Request for Empanelment (RFE) for selection of Influencer Marketing Agencies for Empanelment” and if so, the detailed list of such influencers”.

The Ministry added that the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertakes campaigns relating to publicity and awareness generation of the Government’s programmes and schemes. “For this purpose, the CBC has in place transparent Policy Guidelines for empanelment of media/ agencies and release of advertisements and other promotions on media platforms, including for digital media/ social media,” the Minister said.