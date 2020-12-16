Mysterious disease: AP CM directs regular tests of food in all districts

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to set up public health laboratories in all districts to regularly test food, drinking water and soil samples for possible presence of carcinogenic substances in the backdrop of a mysterious disease that affected several residents in Eluru.
The directive came in the light of reports that confirmed presence of pesticide residues and organochlorine in food that caused the outbreak of the disease which left 615 people sick with symptoms of fits and convulsions recently.
The Chief Minister held a further round of video-conference with experts from various national institutions that tested the food, drinking water, urine and other samples to trace out the causative factors of the mysterious disease, a release from his office said.
Experts from AIIMS, New Delhi, the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, the National Institute of Nutrition and other research organisations confirmed the presence of pesticide residues, organochlorine, lead and nickel in blood, milk and vegetables.
The institutions, however, certified that the drinking water supplied in Eluru was ‘clean’ and said a deeper study was required to establish how these substances entered the humans.
Referring to the reports, the chief minister asked the officials to open public health labs in all districts and three state-level labs in three regions to constantly test drinking water and food samples to ensure they were contamination-free. He also wanted monitoring of the (waste) dumping yards to check possible spread of contamination, the release said.
The CM asked the AIIMS, New Delhi, and IICT, Hyderabad, to constantly monitor the situation in Eluru and conduct an in-depth analysis and suggest remedial measures. He directed Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who heads a multi-disciplinary committee, to chalk out an action plan to prevent outbreak of such diseases elsewhere in the state.
Come out with strategies and a plan of action to ensure such incidents do not recur anywhere, the Chief Minister said. He also asked the agriculture department to focus on elimination of harmful pesticides and, instead, encourage organic farming methods.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...