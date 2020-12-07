Mysterious illness: AP CM asks officials to be vigilant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to be vigilant and prepared to tackle any situation arising out of the mysterious illness that left one dead and over 300 hospitalised.

The Eluru town in West Godavari district has been witnessing mysterious illness since Saturday with scores of people showing epilepsy-like symptoms along with dizziness and headache.

After visiting the patients at the Government General Hospital, Eluru and reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister directed the officials to be vigilant and ready to handle any situation.

He enquired about the treatment being given to the patients, the measures being taken for the control of the situation and possible causes of the outbreak of the illness.

A high ranking official from the health department should stay put in the town to monitor the situation, Reddy said. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the people and to call 104, 108 in the case of any problem to receive medical aid as early as possible.

Drinking water was tested and reports of blood samples of the patients were normal. Blood samples taken for various tests and CT scan reports were normal and did not show any negative results. Viral markers for IgM ELISA, Chikungunya, Dengue, HSV-2 and all other samples also reported negative, the officials told Reddy.

The exact cause of the outbreak has not been detected yet, according to a release.