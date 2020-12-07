Mysterious illness: AP CM asks officials to be vigilant

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to be vigilant and prepared to tackle any situation arising out of the mysterious illness that left one dead and over 300 hospitalised.
The Eluru town in West Godavari district has been witnessing mysterious illness since Saturday with scores of people showing epilepsy-like symptoms along with dizziness and headache.
After visiting the patients at the Government General Hospital, Eluru and reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister directed the officials to be vigilant and ready to handle any situation.
He enquired about the treatment being given to the patients, the measures being taken for the control of the situation and possible causes of the outbreak of the illness.
A high ranking official from the health department should stay put in the town to monitor the situation, Reddy said. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the people and to call 104, 108 in the case of any problem to receive medical aid as early as possible.
Drinking water was tested and reports of blood samples of the patients were normal. Blood samples taken for various tests and CT scan reports were normal and did not show any negative results. Viral markers for IgM ELISA, Chikungunya, Dengue, HSV-2 and all other samples also reported negative, the officials told Reddy.
The exact cause of the outbreak has not been detected yet, according to a release.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...