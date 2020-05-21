N-E model of dealing with Covid-19 can be adopted across the country: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh wears may hats. Apart from DONER, he is a junior Minister for Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space. In a conversation with BusinessLine, Singh shared his thoughts on how the North-East has successfully managed the Covid-19 challenge and how the model can be adopted across the country. Excerpts:

The North-East is said to be the safest zone during these Covid-19 times. Are you adopting any specific strategy for the region?

The North-East has fared better than most other States and regions. While it has evolved as the model for development under the Prime Minister in the last six years, it has emerged as the model for Covid-19 management in the last six weeks .

What is appreciable is that we never had too many Covid-19 positive cases — just 40-odd cases and the five N-E States are Covid-19 free now. Two States — Sikkim and Nagaland — had not a single Covid-19 case. We have a lot to learn from them in the context of Covid-19 management.

What is the North-East model of Covid-19 management?

The government is very sensitive towards the people of the region. Right in the beginning it was decided that air cargo supplies will be made available on priority to the North-East.

And we received the first air cargo through Air India on March 31. This gave reassurance to the people that there will be no shortage of supplies.

The second decision was to do early sealing of the borders. It worked well in containing the movement. The region has borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar. And you see the remarkable outcome — Sikkim has remained absolutely Covid-19 free. Third and most importantly, the people were extremely disciplined. They were also very innovative in following the guidelines.

For example, making the white circles for social distancing was first started in the North-East, the others followed this. Similarly, they have started putting makeshift umbrellas in the market place to beat the summer heat. Because you have to stand for some time at a distance to wait for your turn, so they have found ways to make the situation more comfortable while following the SOPs.

Besides, in the North-East there are these women self-help groups. During the early days of Covid-19, there was a demand for face masks across the country but not in the North-East because the women self-help groups were making fancy face masks.

The coordination between the local administration and DONER Ministry has been good. When the movement from Bangladesh to Tripura started there were concerns as sometimes infiltration happens. So keeping a check on that and enabling trade was done smoothly with good coordination and support from civil society.

How has the migrant movement been tackled ?

There were challenges. When the process started we were receiving about 500 calls a day. Even I was directly getting calls. Everyone wanted to reach home at the earliest.

We tried to explain to them that there is a distinction between movement by necessity and movement by choice. We have taken a decision that we will first facilitate the migrant labourers because they got stuck for no fault of theirs and also they had no choice. We told those calling that we understand their impatience and to bear with us.

In Jammu & Kashmir there are not only Covid-19 challenges, but other challenges too. How you are managing there?

The para-military forces and army are fighting both bravely and effectively. The CRPF has been fully engaged with the civil society and health workers in Covid-19 relief work. Armed forces medical services were the first to come out with testing facility. We have a Command Hospital in Udhampur which came out with testing and diagnostic facility.

They gave us 200 beds and a number of ICU beds even before civil administration could actually come to that level of preparedness. Though there has been an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, it is because the number of samples has increased, but still not a very pessimistic situation.

Jammu & Kashmir and North-East both are hit by collapse in tourism. Expectations were that the Finance Minister package will have something but nothing happened...

Tourism is the main source of revenue for both the regions. But, we have to bear with it. I think in the days to come we will find an alternative means of keeping them engaged for their livelihood. Out of the funds available, the States and the Union Territories are working out something. They are seized of the situation.