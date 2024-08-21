Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, a 1982 batch AP cadre IAS officer, took charge as the new Director-General of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here on Monday.

Ramesh Kumar, who is a member of the Court of Governors of ASCI, served as principal secretary and later special chief secretary to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana from 2009 to 2016, during a crucial period when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

Post retirement, he served as the State Election Commissioner of the newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh from 2016 to 2021.

He holds a Postgraduate degree in Economics, a Ph.D. in Economics, and a degree in Law, according to a release.