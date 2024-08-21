Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, a 1982 batch AP cadre IAS officer, took charge as the new Director-General of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here on Monday.
Ramesh Kumar, who is a member of the Court of Governors of ASCI, served as principal secretary and later special chief secretary to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana from 2009 to 2016, during a crucial period when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.
Post retirement, he served as the State Election Commissioner of the newly formed state of Andhra Pradesh from 2016 to 2021.
He holds a Postgraduate degree in Economics, a Ph.D. in Economics, and a degree in Law, according to a release.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.