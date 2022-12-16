N Srinivasan, a former senior partner with the Chartered Accountancy firm, Fraser & Ross, passed away today. He was 91.

A giant of a chartered accountant, Srinivasan was the Chairman of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, (ICAI) in 1969-70 and member of the council for two terms, in 1967-70 and 1970-73. He was also a member of the Central Council of ICAI, in 1976-79.

A senior chartered accountant, who knew Srinivasan well, recalls that Srinivasan was a “legendary personality in the CA profession”, of over 65 years’ standing, and an authority on company law and SEBI. He was also a Freemason for over 50 years.

Srinivasan is survived by a daughter, Bhavani Balasubramaniam and son, Venkata Krishnan, both of whom are chartered accountants, and four grandchildren.