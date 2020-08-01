N Venkataramani, CMD of India Pistons is no more

N Venkataramani (80), Chairman & Managing Director of India Pistons and Chairman of IP Rings, which are auto parts companies and part of Amalgamations group, passed away here on Saturday due to illness.

Venkataramani has been with the India Pistons since 1967 and became its Managing Director in 1982.

While he has been a Director of IP Rings since its incorporation, he has been occupying the post of Chairman of BSE-listed IP Rings from May 30, 2011.

A Fellow of The Institute of Mechanical Engineers having completed his Masters from Imperial College London, Venkataramani was also the Chairman of George Oakes and on the board of Group companies such as Bimetal Bearings, Amalgamations VALEO & Stanadyne.