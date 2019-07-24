News

NACL board to meet on Aug 14

July 24, 2019

The board of directors of NACL Industries Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited) will meet on August 14 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

NACL Industries Ltd
