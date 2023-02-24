Nagarro, a DAX-listed digital engineering company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Infocore Group, a product lifecycle management & IT Services firm with operations in Germany, the UAE and India.

Nagarro employs over 18,000 people across 33 countries, including in India. The company said the transaction will enhance its Industry 4.0 offerings in the automotive and manufacturing sector.

Founded in 2014, Infocore offers digital transformation and engineering solutions to companies in automotive, aerospace & defence and discrete manufacturing sectors.

Its core solutions include Product Lifecycle Management, Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM)/Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) with expertise in Siemens digital industry software.

Spark Financial Holdings, a boutique financial services firm, said it acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Infocore and its selling shareholders on its acquisition by Nagarro.