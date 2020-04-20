Nagreeka Exports moves SC against Govt order to pay workers’ salary in full

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Textile exporter Nagreeka Exports has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against both the Central and Maharashtra governments’ order to pay full salary to employees, workers and contract labours during the lockdown period when the factories were not operational.
The company employs 1,200-1,400 workmen and 150 employees for marketing and administrative work. The company will incur an expense of ₹1.75 crore to pay salary. Despite the hardship, the company had paid full salary for March.
With the extension of the lockdown in the State till April 30, there will be no revenue generation and the company requires ₹4 crore to meet high fixed cost, wages and salaries and it is impossible to comply with the government orders, the petitioner said.
It is impossible for the company to bear the cost of the salary without any production, it added.
The companysought a stay on the government orders as non-compliance of the orders will have serious financial repercussions, including penal actions as contemplated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it said.
The plea said the orders passed by the Central and the Maharashtra government are “illegal, unconstitutional” and violative of Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India.
Interestingly, the Maharashtra Govemment plans to pay salary to Government employees for March in two instalments. In the first instalment, all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs, will be paid 40 per cent of their salaries, while employees belonging to both A and B grades will get 50 per cent, Grade C staff will get 75 per centand there will be no cut in the salaries for D-grade employees. The balance will be paid later, as per the financial situation of the State, the petition said.
The company urged the Supreme Court to allow it to pay 50 per cent salary to the workers till the pendency of the plea.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...