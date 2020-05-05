PM chairs task force meeting on COVID-19

Digital divide will hurt girls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a detailed review of the current status of India’s efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing for COVID19 on Tuesday.
Over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of corona vaccine development, with a few going on to the trial stages, a release from the Prime Minister's Office stated.
Indian vaccine companies, academia and start-ups are involved in early stage vaccine development research. Similarly, in drug development three approaches are being taken.
First, the repurposing of existing drugs. At least four drugs are undergoing synthesis and examination in this category. Secondly, the development of new candidate drugs and molecules are being driven by linking high performance computational approached with laboratory verification. Thirdly, plant extracts and products are being examined for general anti-viral properties, the release states.
In diagnosis and testing, several academic research institutions and start-ups have developed new tests, both for the RT-PCR approach and for the antibody detection. In addition, by linking laboratories all over the country, capacity for both these kinds of tests have been enormously scaled up. The problem of importing reagents for testing has been addressed by consortia of Indian start-ups and industry, meeting current requirements. The current thrust also holds promise for the development of a robust long-term industry in this area, the release adds.
"Appreciating the scientific coming together of computer science, chemistry and biotechnology in drug discovery, the PM suggested that a hackathon be held on this subject, linking computer science to synthesis and testing in the laboratory. The successful candidates from the hackathon could be taken up by the start-ups for further development and scaling up," states the release.
