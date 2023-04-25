Information technology (IT) industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said it has appointed Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24.

He takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services, who served as Chairperson for 2022-23.

It also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for 2023-24.

In addition, Nasscom announced its new Executive Council for 2023-2025. The new Executive Council will play a strategic role in enabling India’s tech sector to lead on the global stage through focused initiatives and programmes, it said.

The newly appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh will spearhead the industry to carry out its wide array of objectives to achieve the tech industry’s vision of $500 billion by 2030, it said.

Supporting growth

“Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation,” Maheshwari said.

He added that Nasscom along with the newly appointed Executive Council, will continue to work with government bodies to help build policies that can further support the growth of the Indian IT sector.