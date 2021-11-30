News

Nasscom opens Centre of Excellence in IoT and AI in Visakhapatnam

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 30, 2021

Nasscom tied up with MeitY

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has set up a Centre of Excellence on Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Located at the Andhra University campus, the CoE will promote innovation in the emerging technologies of IoT and AI. Nasscom tied up with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the government of Andhra Pradesh to establish the centre.

The CoEs have become almost a melting point that connects different ecosystems to understand the problems that technology can solve, brainstorms the best use of technology to address these challenges,” Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom, has said in a statement.

