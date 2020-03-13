Nasscom seeks easing of Work From Home norm for a month as COVID-19 cases surge

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
As the number of COVID-19 cases in India surges, IT industry’s apex body Nasscom has sought easing of regulatory restrictions for a month to enable Work From Home (WFH) for the sector.
Under the prevailing Other Service Providers (OSP) regime, multiple compliances – such as technical and security deposits – are required for WFH.
The COVID-19 outbreak in India is one of the biggest risks the industry has faced towards business continuity. Industry players have also echoed a similar sentiment and believe that there must be cognizance in providing WFH to employees under the OSP regime, Nasscom said in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Indian IT-ITeS companies are evaluating several options to ensure the business remains up and running and one such option is to offer WFH to their employees to minimise any threat to people and business. Today, it is possible for employees to work from anywhere in the world, while remaining within the ambit of organisational information and data access protocols, and organisational security practices, the letter written by Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.
Accordingly, keeping in mind the current situation and in the interest of public health and the safety of people employed in the technology industry, Nasscom has sought urgent intervention to waive-off requirements pertaining to WFH under the OSP regime for a period of one month, as an “interim emergency measure”.
The move is important as despite the availability of technology, companies under the OSP regime continue to struggle in operationalising WFH for their employees due to the “onerous” compliance and technical requirements under the prevailing regime. These include setting up Provider Provisioned Virtual Private Networks (PPVPN) connectivity, sharing pre-defined locations of extended agents (employees) and providing “high” monetary security deposits among others.
Last year, licensor Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had conducted extensive consultation on OSP regime and recommended the need to remove restrictions. However, DoT is yet to take these into consideration, the letter sent to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The rupee (INR) has opened weaker today, at 74.39 versus yesterday’s close of 74.21 against the dollar (USD).
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...