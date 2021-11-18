News

Natco launches novel combo drug in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2021

Tipanat is used to treat colorectal and gastric cancer

Natco Pharma Limited has launched a novel fixed-dose combination of Trifluridine+Tipiracil for the first-time in India, under the brand name Tipanat.

It is available in bottles of 20 tablets each.

Tipanat is a novel antineoplastic nucleoside analogue indicated for the treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancer.

“In India, approximately 1,25,000 new cases of the above-mentioned cancers are reported every year. Tipanat is of high importance in not only extending the survival but also preserving the quality of life in the late lines of treatment, which is currently an unmet medical need. NATCO has offered Tipanat at an affordable price,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published on November 18, 2021

