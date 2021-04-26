News

Natco Pharma seeks emergency nod for Molnupiravir capsules for Covid-19 treatment

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 26, 2021

Patients treated with this achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy

Natco Pharma Ltd has applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for approval of Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir Capsules for the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

“Pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication,” Hyderabad based company said in a release.

“Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy,” it added.

Natco is hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on “compassionate use” for patients.

“Compassionate use” approval is given for investigational drugs so a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug.

The company is ready to launch the product this month if approval is given.

Published on April 26, 2021

Covid-19
Natco Pharma Ltd
