Th National Conference-Indian National Congress alliance is inching towards a big victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Counting for the 90-seat Assembly began at 8 am and five hours into counting, the NC-INC combine has taken the lead in 52 seats, while the BJP is leading in 27 seats. The PDP has seen a steep decline, leading in only two seats. Other parties, including independents, are leading in eight seats .

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading in both the Ganderbal and Budgam seats, while the PDP leader Iltija Mufti conceded defeat from her family stronghold, the Sirgufwara-Bijbehra seat.

Talking to X, Iltija said she accepted the people’s verdict and thanked her party workers for canvassing for her.

Former Minister & Congress candidate Peerzada Mohammed Syed with supporters celebrates his victory in the J&K Assembly polls, in Anantnag on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: -

At the end of the ninth round, Iltija was trailing the NC leader, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, by 8,758 votes in Sirgufwara-Bijbehara constituency.

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigmai, who is seeking a fifth term, is leading from Kulgam constituency.

Supporters of the Congress and National Conference celebrate as the Congress-NC alliance leads in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first polls after 10 long years and polling was conducted in three phases, recording a poll percentage of 63.45 per cent. These are also the first elections after the Union Government made sweeping changes in the land laws of the region following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35- A.