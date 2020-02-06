National level Commodity Market Educational Quiz conducted

MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF) organised COMQUEST 2020 – the second edition of national level Commodity Market Educational quiz to impart knowledge and generate interest on commodity markets among students. This year’s competition saw participation from more than 176 institutes and more than 5,500 students across India. The Grand finale of this year’s COMQUEST quiz was held at Mumbai University campus in Kalina, Santacruz, Mumbai.

The six teams that reached the finals are International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi; Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur; Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam; KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai; National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) Faridabad; Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) Pune.

PS Reddy, MD and CEO, MCX said “With more than 5,500 students from 176 academic institutions participating in this novel initiative we were able to take this awareness on commodity markets pan-India in an inquisitive way.”