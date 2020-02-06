News

National level Commodity Market Educational Quiz conducted

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF) organised COMQUEST 2020 – the second edition of national level Commodity Market Educational quiz to impart knowledge and generate interest on commodity markets among students. This year’s competition saw participation from more than 176 institutes and more than 5,500 students across India. The Grand finale of this year’s COMQUEST quiz was held at Mumbai University campus in Kalina, Santacruz, Mumbai.

The six teams that reached the finals are International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi; Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur; Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam; KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai; National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) Faridabad; Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) Pune.

PS Reddy, MD and CEO, MCX said “With more than 5,500 students from 176 academic institutions participating in this novel initiative we were able to take this awareness on commodity markets pan-India in an inquisitive way.”

Published on February 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
I-T searches against TN producer, actor unearths ₹300 crore of concealed income