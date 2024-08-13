The National Medical Commission has issued an advisory to medical colleges and institutions to come up with a policy for ensuring a safe work place environment. This include providing security measures across medical colleges and institutions and hostels; investigating and reporting of instances of violence against medical college students, among others.

A report on action taken on any incident of violence (on doctors or medical students) should be sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) within 48 hours of the incident, the notice stated.

Hospitals across India have been hit by protests mostly by resident doctors following an assault and killing of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata’s premiere RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder, leading to allegations of rape and murder inside the hospital. The CBI has been asked to take over the investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, demanding safe working conditions for doctors. The IMA had demanded that hospitals be declared ‘safe zones’ --- which implies implementing a layered security structure for these facilities; and a central legislation against violence towards doctors and healthcare workers.

Ministry’s notice

Following the meeting, a public notice was issued by the Union Health Ministry.

“Incidents of violence against doctors in medical colleges have been reported in the recent past. All medical colleges are requested to develop a policy for safe work environment within the college and hospital campus for all the staff members including faculty, medical students and resident doctors,” it said.

The policy “should ensure” adequate safety measures at OPD, wards, casualty, hostels and other open areas in the campus and residential quarters.

“Corridors and campus be well lit in the evening for staff to walk safely from one place to other and all sensitive areas be covered by CCTV for monitoring,” it said adding: “Adequate security measures including posting of adequate security staff (male and female) should be made available...” including at the hospital campus.

“Any incident of violence against the medical students should be promptly investigated by the college management and FIR should be lodged with the police,” it said.