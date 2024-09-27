The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) at its 42nd Annual General Meeting has named Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder, Wow! Momo, as its new President. Pranav Rungta, Director, Mint Hospitality, continues his tenure from last year as Vice President. Zorawar Kalra, Founder & MD, Massive Restaurants, has also been appointed Vice President.

“The NRAI today has over 5 lakh restaurants as its members and, as a team, we will strive to continue to expand the presence of the body across the country by setting up several more chapters. Most importantly, I look forward to working alongside Pranav, Zorawar and the rest of the National Managing Committee which will be announced soon, at both the State and Central level to find resolutions to issues like GST and Input Tax Credit, Association status and several other prominent industry-wide issues,” said Daryani in a statement.

Also read: Restaurant industry body demands fair play from food delivery platforms

NRAI said it has expanded to 20 chapters nationwide from the earlier 6 chapters. “Sagar Daryani has been a consistent and vocal advocate for the industry. His leadership has established him as a champion for fairness and integrity within the fraternity,” NRAI said in its statement.