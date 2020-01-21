News

National start-up advisory panel notified, may spur job creation

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

In a bid to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the country, the Central government on Tuesday constituted the National Startup Advisory Council. The role of the council would be to advise the government on measures needed to generate large-scale employment opportunities.

The council — chaired by the Minister for Commerce and Industry — will also consist of non-official members that are to be nominated by it from various categories like founders of successful start-ups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India.

“The Council will suggest measures to foster a culture of innovation amongst citizens and students in particular, promote innovation in all sectors of economy across the country, including semi-urban and rural areas,” said the statement.

The term of the non-official members of the Startup Advisory Council will be for a period of two years.

The nominees of the concerned ministries/departments/organisations, not below the rank of Joint Secretary to the government of India, will be ex-officio members of the Council. Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will be the Convener of the Council.

