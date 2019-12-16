National Weather Forecast: Monday, December 16

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are being forecast for Chennai for today (Monday) with light rain probable in some areas of the city. Similar conditions are likely over Puducherry and the major cities of Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. At around 8.30 am today, light showers were reported from Pannur, Sunguvarchatram, Molachur, Araneri, Thenneri, Kattavakkam, Walajabad, Punnapakkam, Tamaraipakkam, Thennangur, Vandavasi, Thellar, Desur, Gingee and Murarbad while a heavier thunderstorm lashed Thandalam. Stations receiving moderate to heavy rainfall (in cm) yesterday (Saturday) included Nadhiyar Head -9; Kodumudi and Tiruchendur-6 each; Harur and Vallam-5 each; Panchapatti, Coonoor PTO, Aravakurichi and Dharapuram-4 cm; Ramanathapuram, Mulanur, Tirukattupalli, Sattur, Vedasandur, Thamaraipakkam, Karur, Tiruchirappalli Airport, Kangeyam, Satankulam, Ponneri, Coonoor, Tirukoilur, Tiruvaiyaru, Sankarankoil, Kodaikanal, and Marungapuri-3 each; and a number of centres, 2 cm and 1 cm each.
Some of the cities in Tamil Nadu may witness rain/showers of various amounts tomorrow (Tuesday) and even the day after (Wednesday), international model forecasts said. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, under the India Meteorological Department (IMD), also said that heavy rain is likely in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Tuesday) to the accompaniment of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places. Satellite maps showed the possibility of colder winds from the Deccan and farther from Central India, and north-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal converging along the coast in which the warm, moist winds from the seas are forced to rise, cool and condense as thundershowers. The North-East monsoon may have likely ended, but signature thunderstorms may continue to lash isolated areas of Tamil Nadu this week and even the next, according to several model projections. The national weather forecast by the IMD, New Delhi, also suggested that isolated rainfall is likely over the South-East Peninsula (mainly Tamil Nadu) and the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. After all, the seas around Sri Lanka, including the South-West Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean and the Lakshadweep Sea, will continue to be beehives of thunderstorm activity during the rest of this week, though gradually weakening in intensity.
Meanwhile in the North of the country, rain and thundershower activity has quietened down with the moving away of an active western disturbance. A follow-up incoming western disturbance arriving from across the international border in the next couple of days is expected to be a feeble one and may at best trigger snow along the hills of the region. The cooler Arctic air that fills the region in the wake of the earlier disturbance will cause the lingering moisture to cool and settle as fog to dense fog conditions over Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, South Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The lowest temperature recorded yesterday (Sunday) in the plains was 5.5 degree Celsius at Sikar and Pilani (East Rajasthan). The areas mentioned above also bear the footprint of the western disturbance as it passed across the region from the West to the East over the past two or three days, when it either rained over the plains or snowed in the hills. The series of western disturbances will continue to modulate the winter conditions in this manner during the rest of this month and the two months that follow (January and February). But the one month from mid-December to mid-January is most critical due to the peak fog season when air, rail and road traffic over North and North-West India get disrupted.
Let us see how various Twitter handles assess the weather conditions for the day.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...