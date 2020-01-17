National Weather Forecast: Friday, January 17

An incoming western disturbance perched over Central Pakistan en route to North-West India may start affecting Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from today (Friday) until tomorrow (Saturday).

Scattered rain, snow for hills

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated to scattered rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and isolated to scattered rain/snow with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail over Uttarakhand during this period. It has also retained the outlook for a successor disturbance to enter the region from January 20 (Monday).

Dense fog early this (Friday) morning reduced visibility recorded to 25 metres or less in Patiala, Amritsar, Agra, Bhopal, Chandbali and Bhubaneswar; 50 metres or less in Hissar; and 200 metres or less in Puri. Severe cold conditions were observed across most parts of West Rajasthan. Warm south-westerly winds from the approaching western disturbance are expected to help break these conditions.

Pilani is coldest in the plains

Yesterday (Thursday), the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Karwar (Coastal Karnataka) while the lowest minimum of 1.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Pilani (East Rajasthan) over the plains of the country. A weather outlook for the next five days indicated a gradual rise in temperatures by 2- to 3 degree Celsius over North and East India (in line with the movement of the western disturbance). But these could fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over Central India, since the western disturbance may not be deep enough to direct the warm westerly to south westerlies into the region.

The IMD does not expect any significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures over the rest of the country during the next two or three days. But an extended outlook valid from January 22 to 24 hinted at the possibility of scattered precipitation over the hills of North-West India while it would be isolated to scattered over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, the plains of Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sunny in Mumbai, showers likely in Chennai

International weather models have predicted plenty of sunshine for the western metropolis of Mumbai for today (Friday). As for Chennai in the South, it would be foggy to start with, becoming partly cloudy later into the morning, overcast during the evening with a hint of rain/showers into the night.

As for the East, abundant sunshine has been indicated for Kolkata, turning generally clear into night. The national capital of New Delhi is expected to see considerable clouds in the morning and light and variable winds, the international models say. In Hyderabad, it would be foggy in the morning, and partly cloudy later.