National Weather Forecast: Monday, January 20

Minimum (night) temperatures may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over East India during the next two to three days as the warming effect of a resident western disturbance lifts, and it leaves the region. This morning, this western disturbance was located over a latitude that connects Patna and Kathmandu (Nepal), preparing to move further to the East and away from East and North-East India.

Colder winds headed to East India

Colder north-westerly (Arctic) winds from across the border are just waiting to fill the space, and the resultant high-pressure air will help the cold to descend to the ground and bring down temperatures.

This spell is expected to be broken by a fresh western disturbance entering North-West India first later today and moving to the East and North-East in phases. This western disturbance was located this morning over Afghanistan, along a latitude that roughly links Farah and Tarinkot (Afghanistan); Khushab and Sialkot (Pakistan); and Manali (Himachal Pradesh, India).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the system would not be strong enough to spin up an offspring cyclonic circulation and may not significantly affect the plains of North India.

Instead, fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow is forecast for the hills of North-West India today and tomorrow, which will reduce significantly from Wednesday. An extended forecast, valid from January 25 to 27 (Saturday to Monday) said that scattered precipitation is likely over the hills on January 24 (Friday). Scattered rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during this period.

Cold days for North-West India

Cold day conditions (when maximum temperatures are 16 degrees Celsius or below) are forecast over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow due to clear skies, and will improve thereafter, after the incoming fresh disturbance and associated moisture prompt the formation of clouds.

Dense to very dense fog is forecast over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh tomorrow and day after. There should be dense fog over Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, the hills of Bengal and Bihar during this period. Strong low-level westerly winds from Thursday may blow away fog over most parts of North and Central India from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Meanwhile, this morning saw very dense fog blanket parts of West Uttar Pradesh while it was dense over Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and North-West Rajasthan. Visibility was reduced to 25 metres or less in Agra; 50 metres or less in Patiala, Chandigarh, Palam (New Delhi), Dehradun and Churu; and below 200 metres in Safdarjung (New Delhi).

Kerala towns warmest on Sunday

Yesterday (Sunday) cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed over over parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh while cold day conditions were reported from West Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave conditions (when minimum temperatures drop by 5 degrees Celsius or more) were observed over Saurashtra and Kutch. The highest maximum (day) temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kochi and Kottayam (Kerala), while the lowest minimum (night) temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sikar (East Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.

As for this (Monday) morning, among the major metros, Delhi was the coolest (10 degrees Celsius at 10.15 am) while Chennai was the warmest (24.6 degrees Celsius). The minimum (night) temperatures may be the lowest for both Srinagar and Shimla (-1 degree Celsius) while Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Salem could be the warmest (24 degrees Celsius).

International models see abundant sunshine for Mumbai today; a foggy morning becoming sunny for Kolkata; plentiful sunshine in the morning and a few passing clouds in the evening for Chennai; lots of sunshine for Hyderabad; and a foggy morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon for Bengaluru. The US National Centres for Environment Prediction see scope for hit-or-miss thundershowers for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu during this week.