10 deaths, 1,863 new Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana

Telangana has reported 10 deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,863 new positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 684 and total number of cases so far to 90,259.

As many as 1,912 patients have recovered , taking the total number of recovered to 66,196. This takes the recovery rate (total number of people recovered from the infection versus the total number of infections so far) up to 73.34 per cent. The national recovery rate is put at 71.16 per cent.

The case fatality rate (number of deaths versus the total number of infections) stands at 0.75 per cent as against the national average of 1.95 per cent.

The State has 23,379 active cases, with 16,221 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

It tested 21,239 samples on Friday, taking the total number of tests so far to 7.32 lakhs.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 394 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 175 cases and Rangareddy district with 131 cases.