10 more Delta Plus cases detected in Maharashtra

The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has detected 10 more Delta Plus patients in Maharashtra, taking the total number of patients to 76.

Age group of patients

The State government’s Health Department, in a press statement issued on Monday, stated that of the new 10 Delta Plus patients, 6 are from Kolhapur district, 3 from Ratnagiri, and 1 from Sindhudurg.

“These 10 patients have completely recovered from Covid-19,” the press statement added.

The Maharashtra government has signed a contract with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. As per the contract, samples from 100 labs in each district of Maharashtra is collected for genomic sequencing. Of 76 patients, five have succumbed, and all of them were above 65 years age with comorbidities. Two of them had taken two Covishield jabs, while the other three had not taken the vaccines.

Among the patients, 39 belong to the 19-45 year age group, while the 46-60 age group has 19 patients. There are nine patients each in the groups below 18 and above 60. Of these 76 patients. Interestingly, 10 patients received both doses of Covid, while 12 took just one dose.