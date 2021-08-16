10 more Delta Plus cases detected in Maharashtra

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has detected 10 more Delta Plus patients in Maharashtra, taking the total number of patients to 76.
The State government’s Health Department, in a press statement issued on Monday, stated that of the new 10 Delta Plus patients, 6 are from Kolhapur district, 3 from Ratnagiri, and 1 from Sindhudurg.
“These 10 patients have completely recovered from Covid-19,” the press statement added.
The Maharashtra government has signed a contract with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. As per the contract, samples from 100 labs in each district of Maharashtra is collected for genomic sequencing. Of 76 patients, five have succumbed, and all of them were above 65 years age with comorbidities. Two of them had taken two Covishield jabs, while the other three had not taken the vaccines.
Among the patients, 39 belong to the 19-45 year age group, while the 46-60 age group has 19 patients. There are nine patients each in the groups below 18 and above 60. Of these 76 patients. Interestingly, 10 patients received both doses of Covid, while 12 took just one dose.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...