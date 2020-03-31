10-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19, family alleges negligence by admin

A 10-year-old boy from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, an official at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) confirmed the news.

However, the family of the boy had alleged that it happened because of the negligence by the administration. The father of the boy alleged that the authorities delayed in taking his son’s samples for days.

The father said to a media agency over telephonic interview: “There is sheer negligence. We fear that our entire family might have been infected because we were living together with my son. I appeal the government to probe into the matter and take the necessary action against guilty officials for their negligence.”

The boy’s father added that his son came in contact with a person on March 23, a resident of Bemina area of Srinagar, who was the part of the Tableegi Jammat, and was camping in Shaheed-e-Milat Masjid at Eidgah, Srinagar. The boy hugged and shook hands with the Tableegi Jamaat person from Bemina, who had been tested positive recently.

He further informed that on March 28, his son showed initial symptoms, including cough and high fever.

Since then the 10-year-old had been shuttling from one hospital to another, while the doctors kept on referring him. So far, the boy has been to four hospitals.

Eventually, the doctors asked him to be under home isolation. Disgruntled by the irresponsibility of the hospitals, his father claimed: “My son’s samples were not taken for days. We brought him again to SKIMS on Monday and today he is tested positive.”