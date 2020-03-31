10-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19, family alleges negligence by admin

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
A 10-year-old boy from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, an official at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) confirmed the news.
However, the family of the boy had alleged that it happened because of the negligence by the administration. The father of the boy alleged that the authorities delayed in taking his son’s samples for days.
The father said to a media agency over telephonic interview: “There is sheer negligence. We fear that our entire family might have been infected because we were living together with my son. I appeal the government to probe into the matter and take the necessary action against guilty officials for their negligence.”
The boy’s father added that his son came in contact with a person on March 23, a resident of Bemina area of Srinagar, who was the part of the Tableegi Jammat, and was camping in Shaheed-e-Milat Masjid at Eidgah, Srinagar. The boy hugged and shook hands with the Tableegi Jamaat person from Bemina, who had been tested positive recently.
He further informed that on March 28, his son showed initial symptoms, including cough and high fever.
Since then the 10-year-old had been shuttling from one hospital to another, while the doctors kept on referring him. So far, the boy has been to four hospitals.
Eventually, the doctors asked him to be under home isolation. Disgruntled by the irresponsibility of the hospitals, his father claimed: “My son’s samples were not taken for days. We brought him again to SKIMS on Monday and today he is tested positive.”
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...