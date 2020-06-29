National

10,000 beds with oxygen supply to be ready by next week: Telangana’s Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

A top Telangana Cabinet Minister tests positive, hospitalised

The Telangana government has dismissed allegations that it failed in tackling Covid-19 infection.

The State’s Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, said that as many as 3,500 beds with oxygen supply are ready and another 6,500 beds will be provided with oxygen pipes in the next week. “We made 17,000 beds ready to face any kind of eventuality. The death rate in Telangana is very low when compared to the national rate. There is no need to worry,” said the Minister.

On Sunday, a selfie-video made by a 35-year-old Covid-19 patient, who succumbed later, went viral. The patient claimed that the Government Chest Hospital refused him ventilator support.

The Minister denied the allegations saying the patient was brought to the hospital after the family took him to many hospitals. “We put him on oxygen support and started treatment,” he said.

Minister tests positive

A top Telangana Cabinet Minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that swab samples were taken after the minister developed symptoms a few days ago. The Minister was rushed to a hospital after the sample was tested positive on Sunday.

The State reported 983 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday with 816 coming in from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Four patients have succumbed on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 247. As many as 244 patients were discharged.

The total number of cases in the State were put at 14,419 with 9,000 patients are being treated in different public and private hospitals.

A Central team, headed by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Health, GoI), has visited different hospitals treating Covid19 patients and held discussions with the State government officials to take stock of the situation.

