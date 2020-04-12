106 fresh Covid-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had “inter-state travel” history and the remaining were their contacts.

With the latest addition, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state increased to 1,075, she said.

Rajesh also said six people have been discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.