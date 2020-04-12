National

106 fresh Covid-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

PTI Chennai | Updated on April 12, 2020 Published on April 12, 2020

With the latest addition, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the TN increased to 1,075 Representative image   -  Bloomberg

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had “inter-state travel” history and the remaining were their contacts.

Rajesh also said six people have been discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.

