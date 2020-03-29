11 empowered groups formed for Covid-19

The Centre has set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These groups have been set up under Disaster Management Act.

According to officials in the know, each group has a senior representative from the PMO and the Cabinet Secretariat to ensure seamless coordination. The groups have been empowered to formulate plans and to take all steps for their time-bound implementation.

Out of these 11 empowered groups, eight are headed by Secretary-level officers, two by Member, NITI Aayog, and one by the NITI Aayog CEO, the officials added.

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has also issued special instructions to enable expeditious decision making in procurement related matters to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.