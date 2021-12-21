11 more Omicron patients in Maharashtra; tally goes up to 65

Eleven more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Out of these, eight patients were found through screening at the Mumbai airport, and one each has been found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad, and Navi Mumbai.

So far, a total of 65 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 34 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Mumbai has reported the highest number of Omicron patients but these include cases found through screening at Mumbai International Airport. Out of these, two patients each from Karnataka and Kerala, one each from Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Three patients are from Maharashtra’s other districts including Jalgaon, Thane, and Aurangabad.

Fresh Covid cases

New 825 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State on Tuesday while 792 patients were discharged. Maharashtra reported 14 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday with a case fatality rate of 2.12 per cent.

Currently, 73,053 people are in-home quarantine and 864 people are in institutional quarantine. As of Tuesday, there are 7,111 active cases in the State.