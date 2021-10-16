1.11 lakh of 13 lakh drinking water samples were contaminated

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
More than 1.11 lakh of the 13 lakh drinking water samples tested across the country under a government programme have been found contaminated, according to official data.
The samples were taken by the government’s drinking water testing and surveillance programme.
The contamination of samples includes that from naturally occurring chemicals and minerals such as arsenic, fluoride, iron and uranium in the earth layer, and local land use practices like fertilisers, pesticides, livestock and concentrated feeding operations, the data under the Jal Shakti Ministry programme stated.
It also said that contaminations can introduced by manufacturing processes like heavy metals or cyanide near drinking water sources.
Also see: Towards precision agriculture
Water contamination includes malfunctioning on-site wastewater treatment systems such as septic systems and twin pit toilets, and microbial contamination through mixing of waste water in drinking water source or distribution lines, the Ministry said.
In addition, drinking water that is not properly treated or that travels through an improperly maintained distribution system may also create conditions that increase the risk of contamination, it said.
Out of the 13,17,028 samples tested in laboratories, 1,11,474 were found contaminated, according to the data.
If a water sample fails quality test, authorities can be informed online and they can check if any action has been taken, an official said.
The testing of water samples is being done across 2,011 active laboratories, and water from 2,05,941 villages has been tested till now, according to Ministry data.
The government has also started water quality surveillance using field test kits (FTKs) under which five women from every village are trained in water quality surveillance to lead these activities in their village, the Ministry said.
Data stated that 7,39,362 users have been trained for testing water samples using FTKs, 6,27,752 samples have been tested across 32,697 villages, and 22,518 contaminated samples have been found.
The Ministry in March had launched a framework and guidelines for testing, monitoring and surveillance of drinking water quality, as well as a water quality information management system (WQMIS) — an online portal that provides detailed information on laboratories.
Also see: Adopt ‘trench farming’ to grow herbs, vegetables in Ladakh: Assocham
The basic water quality parameters prescribed under the guidelines are pH value, total dissolved solids, turbidity, chloride, total alkalinity, total hardness, sulphate, iron, total arsenic, fluoride, nitrate, total coliform bacteria, and e.coli or thermo-tolerant coliform bacteria, the Ministry said.
The initiative was started under the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...