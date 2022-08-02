117 Chinese nationals were deported for indulging in illegal acts, MHA informs Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed parliament that as many as 117 Chinese nationals were deported and 726 were placed on the adverse list on charges of violating visa conditions and indulging in other illegal acts over a period of three years beginning in 2019.

Responding to a written query from Congress Lok Sabha MP K Suresh, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, told the Lok Sabha that 81 Chinese nationals were given “Leave India Notice”.

According to MoS Rai, the government maintains the records of foreigners (including Chinese nationals) who enter with valid travel documents, but some of them overstay beyond the visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like a medical emergency or other personal reasons.

“In genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularised after charging the penalty fees and the visa is extended if required,” Rai told the parliamentarians. Action is initiated as per the Foreigners Act 1946 , informing MoS Home if they overstay intentionally or unjustifiably, which includes the issuance of a Leave India Notice and charging penalty.

The MHA has also ordered a CBI probe to probe irregularities in the issuance of visas to Chinese employees.

The government’s campaign against the Chinese has intensified post-Galwan standoff. The enforcement agencies have also taken action against Chinese firms trying to launder money.

Model Poisons Rules

The MHA has circulated the Model Poisons Rules to all states and Union Territories to notify them to regulate the sale of acid for the purpose of curbing attacks on women.

As per data published by the National Crime Records Bureau, 386 cases of acid attacks on women were reported from States over three years, beginning in 2018. While the number of cases in 2018 was 131, it was 150 in 2019, and 105 in 2020, MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra told the parliamentarians.

A total of 62 people were convicted in these three years, Mishra stated.

The Poisons Act, 1919, demands states and UTs regulate the possession and sale of acids and corrosive chemicals, including wholesale and retail sales, through their Poison Rules, the junior minister said. He, however, informed MPs that data is not maintained centrally on sale of acids and corrosive chemicals.