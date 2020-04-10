1,194 foreign tourists assisted through ‘Stranded in India’ portal

As many as 1,194 foreign tourists (till April 9) have been assisted through ‘Stranded in India’ portal which was launched by the Ministry of Tourism to provide support to the tourists who are stuck in the country.

In addition to this, the regular toll-free helpline 1363 — which the Ministry of Tourism runs — has had 779 calls from March 22 to April 9.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Sharma, the Director General of Ministry of Tourism, in a webinar organised by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India spoke about the need to prioritise containing the spread of the pandemic, an official release said.

“The government is sensitive to the needs of the citizens on the marginal levels of existence and everything is being done to assist them in this grim period,” said Sharma.

The Association requested the Ministry to come out with guidelines on how to sanitise camps, run trekking lodges and such related issues.

Similarly, webinars are being organised by other tourism related bodies and ideas are being actively discussed on the roadmap for promotion of Incredible India, the release added.