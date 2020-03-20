National

12 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala, total goes up to 37

Our Bureau/PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Twelve fresh cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of patients to 37, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

While five cases were confirmed in Ernakulam, six were reported in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad district, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

“Totally, 44,390 people are under observation, of whom 44,165 are in home quarantine and 225 in isolation wards in hospitals,” he said.

Vijayan expressed concern that the spread of Covid-19 in Kasaragod may have entered “the subsequent stage.” He has put entire district under severe restrictions, warning that careless behaviour leading to violation of protocol would force the government to step up the vigil to the maximum level, though he didn't use the word lock-down. All government offices in Kasaragod will shut down for a week. Shops and commercial establishments will remain open between 9 am and 5 pm only.

Published on March 20, 2020
coronavirus
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TN bans entry of vehicles from neighbouring States till March 31; CMRL, libraries also to be shut