12 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala, total goes up to 37

Twelve fresh cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of patients to 37, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

While five cases were confirmed in Ernakulam, six were reported in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad district, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

“Totally, 44,390 people are under observation, of whom 44,165 are in home quarantine and 225 in isolation wards in hospitals,” he said.

Vijayan expressed concern that the spread of Covid-19 in Kasaragod may have entered “the subsequent stage.” He has put entire district under severe restrictions, warning that careless behaviour leading to violation of protocol would force the government to step up the vigil to the maximum level, though he didn't use the word lock-down. All government offices in Kasaragod will shut down for a week. Shops and commercial establishments will remain open between 9 am and 5 pm only.