13% decline in daily Covid cases in last 1 week: Govt

Daily Covid cases declined by 13 per cent in the last one week and there was an 86 per cent reduction in active cases since the peak in May, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, on Friday.

He, however, cautioned to not lower the guard as the second wave is not yet over. The Centre has asked States to keep track of those districts that are witnessing the positivity rate of more than 10 per cent on a weekly basis, he said during a media briefing here.

“The Centre has urged States to identify those districts that are still registering more than 10 per cent weekly positivity rate or the bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent. We have asked them to impose more restrictions there to break the chain of transmission,” said Agarwal, adding that at present there are 71 districts recording more than 10 per cent positivity rate.

Fatalities reported

Meanwhile, India reported 46,617 cases on Friday with 853 fatalities in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the Health Ministry data showed.

Among the States, Kerala registered the highest number of cases at 12,868, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at 9,915 and 4,481, respectively. The cumulative cases stood at 3,04,58,251, of which, the active caseload was 5,09,637, recovered cases 29548302 and death toll 4,00,312.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu registered more than 100 deaths in the last 24 hours at 252, 124 and 102, respectively. As many as 59,384 patients recovered during the same period, with daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day.

In addition, India’s weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 2.57 per cent, and the daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 straight days. Also, the total tests conducted stood at 18,80,026, aggregating to 41.42 crore tests conducted so far.

Also, the government informed that more than 33.63 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States and UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and its direct state procurement category; of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 33.73 crore doses, as per the data.