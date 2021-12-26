133 families of farmers in Telangana to get compensation

As many as 133 families of farmers that committed suicide over the last few years have been sanctioned a compensation of Rs six lakh each.

The Telangana Government has sanctioned Rs 7.95 crore towards the payment of the compensation to the kin.

The Government has authorised the district collectors to draw the amount and transfer the same to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Vikarabad district tops the list with 27 families that lost their bread winner, followed by Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district with 23 families.

“The list includes farmers that committed suicide during 2014 and 2018 and their deaths enumerated,” Ravi Kanneganti of Rythu Swarajya Vedika said.

The association organised a public hearing and a dharna in Hyderabad on December 16, where the kin of the dead farmers related their problems.

The State Government introduced Rythu Bima in 2018 which offers an insurance cover to the farmers.

“Though it is quite useful, it doesn’t cover the farmers that don’t own any land. The tenant farmers are not covered,” Ravi said.

The RSV wants the government to expand the scope of the insurance scheme to cover the landless farmers.

"The scheme should cover all members in family that take part in farming," he said.