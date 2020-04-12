National

134 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, total tally goes up to 1,895

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 12, 2020 Published on April 12, 2020

At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the State’s tally to 1,895, said a health official.

Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in Thane district.

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said.

Published on April 12, 2020
Maharashtra
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Andhra Pradesh government begins process for Phase 1 of Water Grid programme