134 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, total tally goes up to 1,895

At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the State’s tally to 1,895, said a health official.

Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in Thane district.

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said.