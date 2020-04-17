136 UK nationals airlifted from Hyderabad

Hyderabad International Airport today handled a special passenger relief flight of British Airways to repatriate the UK nationals from Hyderabad.

The flight landed at Hyderabad from Bahrain and departed with 136 UK nationals to Ahmedabad, from where few more UK nationals were to be airlifted to Bahrain and then onwards to London.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “We are grateful for the support provided by both State governments and police departments, British Airways, staff at the Hyderabad airport for their support in making today's operation possible. I am delighted we’ve so far been able to help more than 4,000 British travellers return home from across India.”