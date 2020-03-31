14 persons who attended Nizamuddin congregation kept in isolation ward in UP hospital

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Fourteen people, including 11 Bangladeshi nationals, who had attended a religious congregation in Hazrat Nizamuddin area in Delhi, have been admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh said preliminarily no symptom of Covid-19 was found in them, but as a precautionary measure they have been kept in isolation ward and their samples have been sent for testing.
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15.
The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West here on Monday where many people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat held earlier this month that was attended by over 2,000 people.
“The 11 Bangladeshi nationals started from Dhaka on February 27 and reached Delhi’s Hazrat Nizammudin Markaj. From there, 14 persons arrived in Bhadohi and were staying at a guest house of markaj since March 4. In past 25 days, these persons met many people,” the SP said.
“They also held religious gatherings at a mosque in Kajipur which were attended by hundreds of people,” he said, adding the employees of guest house and those who came in contact with these people are being identified.
