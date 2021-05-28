14,872 cases of black fungus being treated across the country, says Centre

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that altogether 14,872 cases of Black Fungus are being treated across the country.

In a status report filed before Court which is hearing a plea with regard to shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B, used for treatment of Black Fungus, the Centre gave details of the total number of patients as also the steps taken by the Government to procure the medication.

“As per the information uploaded on the portal, the number of patients under treatment in India are 14,872 on May 28 at 9 am,” said the Centre’s status report.

MEA playing key role

“In order to augment domestic manufacture, the Centre is continuously engaging with manufacturers to resolve issues related to raw materials. In this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs is playing a crucial role in reaching out to various players abroad,” said the Centre.

The Health Ministry has, said the report, asked the MEA to procure 2,30,000 vials of Lipisomal Amphotericin-B from Australia Russia Germany, Belgium and China. The MEA has also been asked to procure 50,000 tablets of Isavuconazole and steps are being taken in this regard, said the report.

The existing domestic manufacturers have been asked to ramp up production, it said.