15 Italian tourists test positive for coronavirus in Delhi

As many as 15 Italian tourists have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Wednesday. According to media reports, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed on March 4 that a group of Italian tourists is suffering from the coronavirus and has been quarantined at an ITBP facility in New Delhi.

The development comes a day after an Italian tourist in Jaipur was quarantined for testing positive for coronavirus. His wife also showed initial symptoms of the virus. The couple was part of the tourist group that was touring Rajasthan.

According to AIIMS Delhi's statement, all 15 Italian tourists have been kept at the ITBP facility at Chhawla. They have been kept in preventive isolation since Tuesday afternoon.

AIIMS told media that they are conducting a preliminary screening of the tourists and have sent people tested positive for COVID-19 for further rounds of medical examination. Most of them have shown initial symptoms of the virus.

Another case of coronavirus emerged in the national capital when a man was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The man, father of two, hosted a birthday party in Agra, where the children also went along. After getting the news, two schools in Noida, including the one where the two children were studying, suspended classes to sanitize the school premises, as per a media report.

However, the school has been declared free of the virus after a thorough check. Now, authorities are conducting a preliminary test on everyone who attended the birthday party in Agra.

As of March 3, India reported six confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including three from Kerala, who were tested positive but eventually recuperated. So far, 438 persons in India have been reported as suspects, of which 225 have completed 28 days of surveillance and 189 are still under observation.