15 passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK has mutant coronavirus

The number of the air passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the UK with suspected infection of the mutant coronavirus has risen to 15. Their blood samples are being sent to a few top referral institutions including the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further analysis, a senior Central government official said on condition of anonymity.

According to the information shared by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with the media until 7.20 pm on Tuesday, three flights arrived from the UK on Tuesday with 590 passengers. Passengers with connecting flight out of Maharashtra and those travelling by road to their residence out of State have been allowed to go to their respective destinations, and information is being sent to their State representatives about their travel. Out of the 590 passengers, 299 have been sent to hotels within the city which have been designated as quarantine centres for such passengers.

Out of the 590 passengers, 187 are from Mumbai, 167 from other parts of Maharashtra and 236 from other States.

Compulsory quarantine

In view of the mutant coronavirus, the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai, IS Chahal, had announced on Monday evening that the passengers arriving from the UK will be quarantined compulsorily for seven days in hotels and those with any symptoms would be sent to SevenHills Hospital.

He had also announced that air passengers coming to Mumbai from other European countries will have to remain under compulsory home quarantine for 14 days. Passengers showing any symptoms will be sent to GT Hospital for further treatment.

The Municipal Commissioner’s announcement came after Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray chaired an urgent review meeting on Monday in view of the response to the threat of the mutant Covid-19 virus. The State government has mandated home quarantine for all passengers arriving from non-Euopean countries, too. The new variant of the virus spreads easier, say reports.

BusinessLine tried to get in touch with Municipal Commissioner Chahal about the status of the passengers with the mutant Covid-19 viral infection, but there was no response from his office till the time of going to press.