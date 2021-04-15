1,500 industrial units to stop operations in Pune due to Oxygen supply shortage

About 1,500 industries in Pune will be unable to continue operations as the government has decided to divert 100 per cent oxygen supply for medical purpose. According to the State Industries Department, there are 1,500 units in Pune that are dependent on industrial oxygen supply.

Sadashiv Survase, Joint Director, Industries Department, government of Maharashtra while speaking to industry members recently said, “The health secretary has issued a notification saying that 100 per cent oxygen must be reserved for medical purpose. There are about 1,500 units in Pune that need oxygen to operate. We are unable to cater to their needs.”