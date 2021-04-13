16 applications cleared under PLI for drug intermediates, APIs

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
A total of 16 applications have been approved under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical key starting materials (KSMs)/drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with a total committed investment of ₹348.70 crore and employment generation of about 3,042 by the companies.
“The commercial production of these plants is projected to commence from April 1, 2023,” per an official release from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertiliser on Tuesday. Companies that received a nod for their proposals include Honour Lab, Anasia Lab, Hetero Drugs, Surya Life Sciences Andhra Organics, Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals, Global Pharma Healthcare, Kreative Actives, Amoli Organics and Vapi Care Pharma.
To attain self-reliance and reduce import dependence in these critical bulk drugs, the Department of Pharmaceuticals had launched the PLI scheme by setting up green-field plants with minimum domestic value-addition in four different target segments for 41 products with a total outlay of ₹6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.
A total of 215 applications were received for the 36 products spread across the four target segments. “With this, all the 215 applications received have been considered and 47 (excluding two successful applications withdrawn subsequently), with a committed investment of ₹5,366.35 crore, have been approved by the government under the PLI scheme for APIs. “Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs,” the release stated.
The disbursal of PLI by the government over the six-year period would be up to a maximum of about ₹6,000 crore against the budgetary outlay of ₹6,940 crore.
Under the scheme, after considering all 28 applications, 14 applications have been approved with a committed investment of ₹873.93 crore which will lead to utilisation of maximum incentive of about ₹1,694 crore against a total budget outlay of ₹3,420 crore.
“The Government has decided to re-invite applications for the uncovered/under-covered products in the PLI schemes for bulk drugs and medical devices for utilising the approved outlay,” the statement said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...