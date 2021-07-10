17 fresh samples test Zika virus-negative in Kerala

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that a fresh batch of 17 samples sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha, have tested Zika virus-negative. These were drawn from near the place of stay of a 24-year-old the pregnant woman, the State’s first patient identified here on Thursday.
This comes as a relief to the hapless State administration after 13 earlier samples drawn from the residential neighbourhood of the woman and sent out to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, tested positive on Friday. This had taken the total number of Zika virus-infected in the state to 14.
The woman had got admitted for delivery at KIMSHEALTH, a quaternary hospital in the State capital reporting symptoms of fever, bloating and redness of the eyes. She was immediately referred from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department to the Infectious Diseases Department.
Muhammed Niyas, Associate Consultant, Infectious Diseases Department, conducted tests for chikungunya and dengue on the patient but both turned out negative. The blood sample was then sent to the Microbiological Lab for Zika Virus PCR test in Coimbatore, a KIMSHEALTH spokesman said.
On the fourth day, the result came out confirming Zika virus in the patient. For reconfirmation, the sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune. Since the patient did not suffer from other complications, she recovered within six days and gave birth to a healthy baby, the spokesman added.
Meanwhile on Friday, a meeting of top health department officials and medical officers held here on Friday formulated an action plan for coordinated efforts to check the spread of the Zika virus in the State.
Intensive vector control measures are being launched across all districts with special focus on areas identified with high concentration of Aedes mosquito. Arrival of a fresh spell heavy rain across the State as part of a reviving monsoon may have just rendered the vector control programme a bit difficult.
Management of waste is in a shambles and has been an enduring problem despite an array of programmes announced from to time by successive governments in the state. Till this issue is fixed once and for all, the state will continue to waste good money after bad into a futile cause.
According to the official, there is a dire need to set up a chain of disease prevention centres in vulnerable areas. Apparently, this is not being looked at favourably as it was in the past. It is not unusual to come across cases of disease prevention centres having been converted into merely treatment centres.
Meanwhile, pregnant women, especially those in the first trimester, are most at risk from Zika virus infection, the State Health Minister said. Steps need to be initiated to check out for fever symptoms till five months of the gestation, she told the meeting of district medical officers here.
As good laboratory facilities are key to early detection and diagnosis, the government proposed to strengthen available lab facilities. Apart from medical colleges, facilities will be arranged at public health labs also, the minister said. All health workers will be given training and their awareness levels raised.
There is no need for panic as the viral infection is of concern only to pregnant women. Zika is a cause of microcephaly and other severe fetal brain defects and, hence, pregnant women should be protected from mosquito bites to the extent possible. The minister called for observing ‘dry day’ purposefully.
As the virus is known to survive for long in body fluids, it is advisable infected young women or their partners postpone planning pregnancy for at least 12 weeks, the minister added.
