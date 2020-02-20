19 killed in bus-container lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu’s Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 km from here, on Thursday, officials said.

The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said

Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.

Vijayan condoles death

Condoling the death of several people in the accident, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed two of his ministerial colleagues to rush to the neighbouring state to coordinate relief operations.

He also directed the Palakkad district collector to take necessary steps to provide medical aid to the injured and bring back the bodies of those from Kerala, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar have been directed to rush to Tamil Nadu to coordinate relief operations, the CMO said.

It said it was in regular touch with Tirupur district administration and efforts were on to identify the bodies.

Survivors recollect moments of horror

Twelve of the 19 dead have been identified, Palakkad Superintendent of Police Siva Vikram told PTI.

“It was a high speed collision. The container lorry lost control. We do not know if the driver dozed off or the tyre burst. The lorry entered the wrong lane and crashed into the KSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction,” he said adding .

“We are taking the names and details.” According to reports, most of the passengers were from Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts of Kerala. Passengers, including women, who had a narrow escape from the tragedy, were yet to recover from the fact that many of their co-travellers had lost their lives.

Karishma, who was on her way to Ernakulam, said she was seated on the left side of the bus and was sleeping when the accident occurred. “The incident took place by around 3.15 am.

When I woke up suddenly, I saw many people running around and the injured being taken to ambulance,” the shocked woman told media.

Alan, another passenger from Kerala, said he was still finding it difficult to get over the shock. “I have sustained a minor injury on my leg. But my friend is injured on the nose and I am taking him to hospital, now,” he said.

Jemin George, an injured passenger, said he suffered a cut on his lips and ten stitches on his forehead. “I didn’t know what happened actually. I was sleeping in a seat behind the driver’s seat,” he said adding that he was referred to a hospital in Coimbatore.

A weeping woman passenger said the container lorry was overloaded and there was not many vehicles on the road when the incident took place. She said the right side of the bus was fully damaged.