19 killed in bus-container lorry collision in Tamil Nadu

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Nineteen people, including six women, were killed when a Kerala state government bus collided head-on with a container lorry near Tamil Nadu’s Avanashi town in Tirupur district, 40 km from here, on Thursday, officials said.
The bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, police said
Of the 48 passengers in the bus, 19 died on the spot and remaining sustained injuries.
Condoling the death of several people in the accident, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed two of his ministerial colleagues to rush to the neighbouring state to coordinate relief operations.
He also directed the Palakkad district collector to take necessary steps to provide medical aid to the injured and bring back the bodies of those from Kerala, the Chief Minister’s Office said.
Transport Minister A K Saseendran and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar have been directed to rush to Tamil Nadu to coordinate relief operations, the CMO said.
It said it was in regular touch with Tirupur district administration and efforts were on to identify the bodies.
Twelve of the 19 dead have been identified, Palakkad Superintendent of Police Siva Vikram told PTI.
“It was a high speed collision. The container lorry lost control. We do not know if the driver dozed off or the tyre burst. The lorry entered the wrong lane and crashed into the KSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction,” he said adding .
“We are taking the names and details.” According to reports, most of the passengers were from Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts of Kerala. Passengers, including women, who had a narrow escape from the tragedy, were yet to recover from the fact that many of their co-travellers had lost their lives.
Karishma, who was on her way to Ernakulam, said she was seated on the left side of the bus and was sleeping when the accident occurred. “The incident took place by around 3.15 am.
When I woke up suddenly, I saw many people running around and the injured being taken to ambulance,” the shocked woman told media.
Alan, another passenger from Kerala, said he was still finding it difficult to get over the shock. “I have sustained a minor injury on my leg. But my friend is injured on the nose and I am taking him to hospital, now,” he said.
Jemin George, an injured passenger, said he suffered a cut on his lips and ten stitches on his forehead. “I didn’t know what happened actually. I was sleeping in a seat behind the driver’s seat,” he said adding that he was referred to a hospital in Coimbatore.
A weeping woman passenger said the container lorry was overloaded and there was not many vehicles on the road when the incident took place. She said the right side of the bus was fully damaged.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...