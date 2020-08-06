20% beds in Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru remain unoccupied

About 20 per cent (939) beds in Covid Care Centres (CCC) in Bengaluru are still vacant, said Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

“The city has around 11 CCC alone and of these 20 per cent beds are still vacant,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after launching HAL’s two ambulances for Covid handling, the Minister said: “Karnataka has seen a spike in recovery rate in the last one week and the State government will continue to enhance its efforts to contain the pandemic.”

Sudhakar visited HAL’s CCC and handed over two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals donated by HAL. He applauded the efforts of HAL in the fight against Covid-19.

Responding to queries, the Minister said that few districts have received heavy rains and the government is taking all measures to tackle the situation. He also advised that the persons with ILI symptoms should get tested.

On the Chief Minister’s health front, the Manipal Hospital in its medical bulletin said: “Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa admitted to hospital on August 2 continues to be clinically stable and is responding well to treatment. He is cheerful and continues to attend to his activities from his room. The team of clinical experts are monitoring him closely.”

New cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported 6,805 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 1,58,254. Of the total cases, 75,068 are active cases. A total of 93 deaths were reported today taking the total death toll to 2,897.

On the discharge front, the day saw 5,602 cases, now total discharges stood at 80,281. Patients in ICU are 671.

Bengaluru

While Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead the districts in the State with 2,544 new cases and 15 deaths. The total positive cases in the city stood at 67,425 and active cases were 32,314. On the discharge front, the city reported 2,972 cases and so far 33,932 people have been discharged.

The following are districts which have reported three digit cases: Bengaluru Urban – 2,544, Ballari – 431, Mysuru – 361, shivamogga – 292, Belagavi – 229, Udupi – 217, Dharwad – 212, Davangere – 197, Kalaburgi – 196, Raichur – 181, Dakshina Kannada – 173, Bagalkot – 168, Tumkuru – 160, Hassan 158, mandya – 134, Koppal 132, Gadag – 124, Chikkaballapura – 117 and Kolar – 107.