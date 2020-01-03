20 residents get ownership rights under PM- UDAY

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday handed over conveyance deed to 20 applicants under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

Now, these beneficiaries would be eligible to avail the bank loans. Out of 20 beneficiaries, nine are from Suraj Park and remaining are from Raja Vihar area.

Till now, around 57,432 registrations have been made on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) portal to get ownership rights under the scheme. While, 59 applications and 3,454 draft applications can be seen on its portal.

“The money collected from the stamp duty and conveyance deed would be put aside for a special development fund and to be utilised for the development of social infrastructure in these colonies”, said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs.

Around 40 lakh people reside in Unauthorised Colonies located on private or public land in Delhi. Properties, whether in the form of plot of land or built up space are generally held through General Power of Attorney (GPA), Will, Agreement to Sale, Payment and Possession documents.

The properties in these colonies are not being registered by registration authorities and thereby the residents do not have any title documents in respect of such properties and the Banks and financial institutions do not extend any credit facilities in respect of said properties.