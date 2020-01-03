National

20 residents get ownership rights under PM- UDAY

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday handed over conveyance deed to 20 applicants under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

Now, these beneficiaries would be eligible to avail the bank loans. Out of 20 beneficiaries, nine are from Suraj Park and remaining are from Raja Vihar area.

Till now, around 57,432 registrations have been made on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) portal to get ownership rights under the scheme. While, 59 applications and 3,454 draft applications can be seen on its portal.

“The money collected from the stamp duty and conveyance deed would be put aside for a special development fund and to be utilised for the development of social infrastructure in these colonies”, said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs.

Around 40 lakh people reside in Unauthorised Colonies located on private or public land in Delhi. Properties, whether in the form of plot of land or built up space are generally held through General Power of Attorney (GPA), Will, Agreement to Sale, Payment and Possession documents.

The properties in these colonies are not being registered by registration authorities and thereby the residents do not have any title documents in respect of such properties and the Banks and financial institutions do not extend any credit facilities in respect of said properties.

Published on January 03, 2020
social welfare
real estate
Delhi
policy
ministers (government)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
20 residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi get ownership rights under PM-UDAY