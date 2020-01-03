National

20 residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi get ownership rights under PM-UDAY

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday gave 20 residents of unauthorised colonies conveyance deeds under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

The 20 beneficiaries are from the Suraj Park and Raja Vihar area. So far, 57,432 residents have registered on the DDA portal to get ownership rights under the scheme.

"The money collected from the stamp duty and conveyance deed would be set aside for a special development fund and will be utilised for the development of social infrastructure in these colonies," said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs.

The beneficiaries would be eligible to avail of bank loans with this paper.

